Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's Wedding On December 7? Cricketer’s Brother Breaks Silence On Rumours

There has been significant controversy surrounding Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding. When are they getting married? Are they even getting married at all? These questions have intensified following the recent wedding drama and cheating allegations. Amid the chaos, several reports have claimed that Smriti and Palash are set to tie the knot on December 7.

As per Hindustan Times' report, Smriti's brother Shravan Mandhana addressed the new wedding date rumour, saying, "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it is still postponed (sic)."

As rumours of December 7 being the new wedding date went viral on social media, several fans took to X to congratulate the couple. Unaware of the truth, a user tweeted, "Happy for both the couple that they are going to be married 😊😊 And people from social media including celebrities, so called journalists who criticised the Palash Muchhal without knowing the truth will be shamed (sic)."

Happy for both the couple that they are going to be married 😊😊

— Anupam Vijeta (@anupam_vijeta) December 2, 2025

Smriti and Palash were earlier scheduled to get married on November 23, 2025. However, the wedding was reportedly postponed after Smriti's father experienced heart-attack-like symptoms and had to be rushed to the hospital. Doctors later clarified that no blockage was found. Around the same time, Palash was also admitted to the hospital due to health issues, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the wedding. With both families prioritising health and stability, the ceremony was put on hold.

After the wedding was put on hold, an alleged chat between Palash and a choreographer leaked online, sparking rumours of cheating. Speculation quickly spread across social media, with many assuming the delay was linked to the alleged scandal. However, nothing has been proven, and neither Smriti nor Palash has publicly addressed the allegations, leaving fans confused and eager for clarity.