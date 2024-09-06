Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Welcome Baby Girl For Second Time, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Newborn: 'Family Is Complete'

Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta |

Telly couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta have become parents for the second time. The lovely couple announced the news on Friday that they have welcomed a baby girl. Taking to social media, the couple shared a joint post featuring their elder daughter holding the newborn.

They shared an adorable picture on Instagram and wrote, “Anayka’s wish for a little sister, her gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete.” Even shared the date of birth of their second daughter, which is ‘05.09.24.’

As soon as they shared the post on social media, fans and members of the film industry shared their love and blessings in the comment section.

Shilpa Shetty commented, "Oh my God! Congratulations to you and the family, @smriti_khanna."

Dia Mirza wrote, "Oh my goodness Congratulations, my sweetheart! So much love to you and the family."

In April, Smriti announced her second pregnancy. While making the announcement on social media, she wrote, "After a journey filled with more challenges than we ever expected, we are overflowing with emotion as we make this beautiful announcement: Our family is growing. Our darling daughter Anayka is stepping up to the role of big sister, and our dog Lucas is about to become the best big brother. We've dreamed of this moment and fought through tough times to get here. Our hearts are full as we share our joy with you. Baby #2 is on the way, and we couldn't be more excited to meet our newest love. Here's to new adventures and endless love as a family of four... plus paws! September '24 it is."

Smriti and Gautam met each other on the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Their onscreen romance transformed into real-life romance. In 2017, they tied the knot. They embraced parenthood for the first time in 2020.