Smriti Irani REACTS To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Spin-Off, Warns Against Unauthorised Use Of Her Image

Smriti Irani REACTS To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi 2 Spin-Off | Photo Via JioHotstar

Actress-politician Smriti Irani, who returned to TV with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, a sequel and reboot of the iconic 2000 show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reprising her legendary role as Tulsi Virani, recently saw reports about a new series titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. The spin-off, which will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti, is said to be launching soon.

Smriti Irani Clarifies She’s Not Part of Any Spin-Off Show

Amid the reports, Smriti reacted to the spin-off and issued a warning against the unauthorised use of her image and personality. Commenting on an Instagram page that shared the spin-off report, Smriti wrote, "May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed."

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, also features Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, and Komolika Guhathakurta, all reprising their original roles.

The show has also introduced a new cast, including Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh, and Ankit Bhatia.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast Fees

As the show continues to air, details about the cast’s remuneration have surfaced. Smriti Irani is reportedly charging Rs 14 lakh per episode for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, a fee she confirmed herself when the reboot was announced, making her the highest-paid actor in the television industry.

According to NewsX, Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihir, earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, while Shakti Anand, returning as Hemant Virani, reportedly charges between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. Hiten Tejwani, reprising Karan Virani after 25 years, is said to earn Rs 1–1.5 lakh per episode, and Gauri Pradhan, back as Nandini, reportedly earns Rs 80,000–1.5 lakh per episode. Meanwhile, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, playing Gayatri Virani, is said to receive Rs 50,000–1 lakh per episode.