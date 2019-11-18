Smriti Irani cracks hilarious dropout joke next to Bill Gates, even Ekta Kapoor can't keep calm

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani recently met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the launch of Bhartiya Poshan Krishi Kosh held in New Delhi. Like always, she had her time on social media when she cracked a hilarious dropout joke standing next to him, which even Ekta Kapoor couldn't stop laughing about.
Bill who is a dropout from Harvard was seen next to the Union Minister in a picture shared by her which she captioned "सोच रहे हैं पढ़ाई पूरी करी नहीं , आगे क्या करे" (We are thinking since we didn't complete our studies, what should we do in future?)
Balaji Telefilms owner, producer and director Ekta Kapoor read the post and couldn't stop laughing as she commented "Bosss ! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaa hai......pls waaapsi Karein"
Smriti's joke on Bill and herself as even he is a dropout, definitely shows that she doesn't take life too seriously and is a light hearted, jolly person.
