Smriti Irani cracks hilarious dropout joke next to Bill Gates, even Ekta Kapoor can't keep calm

Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani recently met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates at the launch of Bhartiya Poshan Krishi Kosh held in New Delhi. Like always, she had her time on social media when she cracked a hilarious dropout joke standing next to him, which even Ekta Kapoor couldn't stop laughing about.

Bill who is a dropout from Harvard was seen next to the Union Minister in a picture shared by her which she captioned "सोच रहे हैं पढ़ाई पूरी करी नहीं , आगे क्या करे" (We are thinking since we didn't complete our studies, what should we do in future?)