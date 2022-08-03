'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Dev Patel, his friends successfully break up violent knife fight in Australia

Actor Dev Patel reportedly helped break up a violent fight between two people in Australia.

According to several media reports, the incident took place on August 1 at service station in Adelaide, the police said. They added that many witnesses tried to intervene in the fight between a man and a woman but she still managed to stab him in the chest.

Among the witnesses were Dev Patel and his group of friends, the actor's representatives informed Variety magazine.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor and his friends stayed with the victim till first responders arrived at the scene. He reportedly acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight.

Dev Patel's spokespersons also indicated that the crime was against a member of a marginalised group.

Australian media reported that the actor was later questioned by the police in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dev Patel's directorial debut 'Monkey Man' is currently in post-production at Netflix. He is also set to star in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar', set up at the streamer.