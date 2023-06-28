Singer Pink Is Left Speechless And Aghast As Fan Flings Dead Mother's Ashes At Her

Popular and iconic singer Pink was left dumbfounded during her recent concert at London's Hyde park. While performing to her setlist at the venue, a fan, in an untoward incident threw a ziplock bag to her direction that contained the ashes of their mother.

Aghast, the singer paused her act and asked the fan, if it was their mom. Not knowing how to react, she gently placed the said bag aside before resuming her performance.

Watch the video below.

The 43-year old continued singing her song 'Just Like a Pill' and maintained her calm. In recent months, the international music industry has been witnessing unprecedented acts of outrageous and blasphemous behaviour by the fans that are often threatening and intimidating in nature. These incidents often lead to fans crossing the line and invading the artistes' right to privacy.

This isn't the first time an incident of this kind has been reported. In a similar instance in 2019, Charlie XCX also had fans bringing in their parents' ashes during a photo-op.

From Bebe Rexha, Ava Max to Dua Lipa, the incidents reported are very ugly to be spoken about. While performing in New York, Rexha had a fan throwing their phone at her face. The injury was so grave that she had to get stitches done. Max was slapped and scratched in the eye when a fan stormed her performance in Los Angeles. Lipa had to get off the stage when fans set fireworks at the venue.

In the past, fan interactions have led to tragic deaths. Christina Gimmie was shot dead by her fan during a live concert in 2016 while Beatles legend John Lennon was assassinated in 1980.