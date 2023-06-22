Singer Kesha Reveals She 'Almost Died' After Freezing Her Eggs & Having Fertility Procedure

American singer and songwriter Kesha has shared a horrifying health scare she suffered earlier this year. She revealed that after undergoing a fertility procedure in January 2023, she experienced a rare and serious complication.

In one of her latest interviews with a magazine, Kesha said she 'almost died' after the fertility procedure.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months," she reportedly said, adding, "It was horrifying."

She stated that it happened due to having a weakened immune system, caused by CVID (common variable immunodeficiency), a disease she was diagnosed with in 2022.

The fertility procedure followed Kesha's decision to freeze her eggs. According to a report in Daily mail, Kesha further shared, "I was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body."

Kesha also said she felt 'anxious' about speaking openly about her health issues as she never wanted to be the 'whiny, privileged girl.'

The singer further opened up about the struggle of having to decline offers for interviews and photo shoots. She explained, "I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn’t want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request."

Kesha's first major success came in 2009 after she was featured on rapper Flo Rida's number-one single Right Round.