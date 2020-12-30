Singer Chandana Dixit gives her take on the new version of 'Husn Hai Suhana' song from 'Coolie No 1'

Interestingly, the recreated version has been picturised on Sara Ali Khan. Ask her how she felt recording the song for a new face, the singer quips, “It’s just a different feeling because when you hear the old song on a new face, it takes a little time to get used to. It was strange in the beginning, but then it starts to grow on you. The effort was to recreate it and the song got a new life.”

With ‘Husn Hai Suhana’, Chandana has collaborated with Tanishk Bagchi, who is known to deliver some hit remakes of popular songs. About the remake of her song now, Chandana says it shows the power of older melodies, which had a lot more heart and soul in them. “If any composition has a value that can manage to touch people, it will have the quality to draw everyone. Makers too want to pull out something that is in people’s hearts and merge it in tunes of today’s times. The remake culture is because people want to listen to old songs with newer techniques as we have gone technically far ahead with time,” she adds. Nonetheless, there has been a change in the recording scene since the ’90s, especially with content becoming very lean on OTT platforms, which hardly have any scope for playback singers.

Albeit, Chandana believes the idea of music in films or any content is engraved in Indians and every “Bollywood film is a musical for us.”