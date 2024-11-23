Singer Amit Mishra Marries Kriti Singh Thakur In Lucknow; See Photos

Singer Amit Mishra, best known for his songs like Bulleya, Manma Emotion Jaage and Chandu Champion's title track, married singer Kriti Mahendra Singh Thakur at an intimate ceremony in Lucknow on Friday (November 22). The couple got engaged on November 17.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kriti is also into singing, in fact, Amit stated that she is his colleague.

Opening up about his wedding, Amit told the news portal, "My marriage was a long-awaited affair, and the entire family was looking forward to it, so we kept it a more local and intimate affair. Since everything is happening here so I will surely have a get-together in Mumbai. This is the season for concerts, and all are busy so we will set a date accordingly."

Amit and Kriti's wedding took place at a resort on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway. It was attended by the newlyweds' close friends and family members.

Check out some wedding photos of Amit and Kriti here:

The singer has not shared his wedding pictures on social media yet.

Hailing from Lucknow, Amit rose to fame with the chartbuster "Bulleya" from the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), which earned him critical acclaim and several awards. His voice and emotive delivery made him a favourite in Bollywood, with hits like "Galti Se Mistake" from Jagga Jasoos and "Manma Emotion Jaage" from Dilwale.

Over the years, Amit has collaborated with top composers like Pritam and AR Rahman. Beyond film music, Amit also works on his independent projects.