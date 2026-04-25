Singer Akasa Singh To Marry NRI Businessman After Years Of Dating; Destination Wedding In Uttarakhand Planned: Report

Akasa Singh To Get Married? | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Akasa Singh, who made her debut with Kheech Meri Photo from the 2016 Hindi film Sanam Teri Kasam and has since sung several popular tracks, including Aithey Aa (Bharat), Dil Na Jaaneya (Good Newwz), Daavudi (Devara: Part 1), and Panwadi (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari) among others, is reportedly set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, a businessman settled abroad, likely in the USA, after being in a relationship for several years.

Akasa Singh To Get Married?

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a close friend of Akasa shared that the singer is happy, and wedding preparations are currently underway. "They have been dating for a few years now. Also, the couple has chosen Uttarakhand as the venue for their destination wedding, tentatively slated for the end of November or December."

The report further stated that in recent weeks, the singer was seen visiting a Mumbai-based designer for her wedding trousseau trials. She was also spotted flying to North India to finalise the wedding venue, according to the source.

The source added that Akasa prefers to keep things private until the wedding rituals are completed and an official announcement is made.

Akasa recently lent her voice to Jab Talak from the upcoming film Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Akasa was a contestant on Bigg Boss 15 (2021). She was evicted on Day 30 due to receiving fewer audience votes, after being nominated several times.