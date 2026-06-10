Silo Season 3 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rebecca Ferguson's Series Online?

Silo Season 3 OTT Release Date |

The highly anticipated third season of Silo is officially on its way, much to the excitement of fans of the acclaimed sci-fi drama. Starring Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role, the series has gained a loyal following for its gripping storyline, suspenseful twists, and post-apocalyptic setting. The first season was released on May 5, 2023, receiving a positive response from critics and audiences.

When Will Silo Season 3 Release?

Silo Season 3 is set to release on July 3, 2026, on Apple TV+. The series is an adaptation of Hugh Howey's bestselling Wool trilogy. It was created by Graham Yost and produced by Cassie Pappas, Aric Avelino, and Jessica Blaire under Mimir Films, AMC Studios, and Nemo Films.

What Is Silo About?

Silo follows Juliette Nichols, an engineer who works on the generators in the lowest levels of a massive underground silo. She discovers that 10,000 people live within the structure, governed by rules established by a few mysterious individuals to protect them from the outside world.

The story takes an exciting turn when Juliette's curiosity drives her to explore the world beyond the silo. She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the underground tunnel. Based on Hugh Howey's dystopian novels, Silo is set in a future where the last remnants of humanity live in this giant underground silo.

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Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, an engineer determined to uncover the secrets hidden within the silo. Season 2 expanded the show's mythology and introduced new mysteries, setting the stage for an even more ambitious third season.

Silo Season 3 FAQs:

When and where to watch Silo Season 3?

The series will release on Apple TV+ starting July 3, 2026.

Who plays the lead role in the series?

Rebecca Ferguson plays the lead role in the sci-fi drama.

What is Silo based on?

The series is an adaptation of Hugh Howey's bestselling Wool trilogy.