Euphoria Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Zendaya's Awaited Series

Euphoria Season 3 |

Euphoria, starring Zendaya, has become one of the most talked-about teen dramas in recent years because of its raw storytelling, striking visuals, and complex characters. After a long gap following Season 2, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates on Season 3. The makers of the series have confirmed the release date of the third season of the series, which is set to be released in April 2026.

Euphoria Season 3: OTT release date

Euphoria is based on Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin's miniseries of the same name. The eight-episode series is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from April 12, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series and wrote, "Have we finally gone too far? #Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO Max."

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What is Euphoria all about?

Euphoria is a teen drama series that revolves around a 17-year-old girl named Rue who is a drug addict and returns from rehab with no real intention of staying clean. Her life becomes interesting when she meets a transgender person and they fall in love. Rue relies on Jules to stay sober, but her addiction causes her to relapse multiple times. What happens when her father dies?

Euphoria Season 3 FAQs:

When will Euphoria Season 3 release?

The eight-episode series is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from April 12, 2026.

Where to watch Euphoria Season 3 in India?

It will likely stream on JioHotstar, similar to previous seasons.

Will Zendaya return in Season 3?

Yes, Zendaya reprises her role as Rue Bennett in Season 3.

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

There will be a total of eight episodes.