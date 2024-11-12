 Silo Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rebecca Ferguson's Series Online
Silo is a science fiction-series starring Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role. It revolves around an engineer named Juliette Nicholas, who works on the generators located in the lowest levels of the silo. She discovers that 10,000 people live within this massive structure, governed by rules and regulations that are established by mysterious people to protect them from the outside world

Updated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Silo is a science-fiction series starring Rebecca Ferguson in the lead role. The first season of the series was released on May 5, 2023. It received a positive response from critics and audiences. The series is set to be released on OTT in November 2024.

Release date and platform of Silo Season 2

The upcoming series will be released on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+.

Plot

Silo focuses on an engineer named Juliette Nicholas, who works on the generators located in the lowest levels of the silo. She discovers that 10,000 people live within this massive structure, governed by rules and regulations that are established by few mysterious people to protect them from the outside world.

The story takes an exciting turn when Juliette's curiosity leads her to explore the world beyond the silo. She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind the underground tunnel. What unfolds next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Silo Season 2

The series features Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, Rashida Jones as Allison Becker, Common as Robert Sims, Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland, Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, and Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, among others.

It is created by Graham Yost and Atli Orvarsson has composed the music. It is produced by Cassie Pappas, Aric Avelino, and Jessica Blaire under Mimir Films, AMC Studios, and Nemo Films. It is edited by Hazel Baillie, Jean Crupper, Keith Henderson, and Christian Sandino Taylor.

