Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for Mission Majnu, gets into RAW agent avatar for the film

Sidharth Malhotra, who is Lucknow to shoot for his much-anticipated film, 'Mission Majnu', on Thursday took to Instagram to give a peek from the first day of the shoot. The film, which sees him pair up with Southern star Rashmika Madanna, is inspired by real events of one of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that changed the relationships between the two nations forever. In the movie, Sidharth plays a RAW agent.
What is interesting is, this will be Sidharth's second outing in a movie based on a patriotic theme, after 'Shershaah', which is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The movie was set to release in theatres last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
In an earlier interview, Sidharth, who seemed to be eager to revisit a mission that changed India-Pakistan ties, had said, “It’s a privilege to tell the story of such brave RAW agents. And, I'm looking forward to bring that story to the audience.”
Sharing his experience of shooting in Kargil for 'Shershaah', Sidharth had previously said, “I was in Kargil for 50 days when Article 370 was repealed. There was no connectivity and a lot of chaos, but the Army was helpful. Shershaah is Vikram Batra's story. The movie also shows his love story, which is interesting. He wanted to marry his girlfriend, but that could not happen. Vikram never came back...and the girl is still single. Shershaah was Vikram's codename, and somehow Pakistanis got to know his codename. And, you will know more about his story when you see film.”