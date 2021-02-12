Sidharth Malhotra starts shooting for Mission Majnu, gets into RAW agent avatar for the film

Sidharth Malhotra, who is Lucknow to shoot for his much-anticipated film, 'Mission Majnu', on Thursday took to Instagram to give a peek from the first day of the shoot. The film, which sees him pair up with Southern star Rashmika Madanna, is inspired by real events of one of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that changed the relationships between the two nations forever. In the movie, Sidharth plays a RAW agent.

What is interesting is, this will be Sidharth's second outing in a movie based on a patriotic theme, after 'Shershaah', which is based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The movie was set to release in theatres last year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.