Sidharth Malhotra flaunts wife Kiara Advani's name written on palm with mehendi as they pose in Delhi; WATCH video | FPJ

New Delhi: Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra jetted off to the actor's hometown in Delhi after tying the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After making their first public appearance as husband and wife at Jaisalmer airport, the Shershaah couple was spotted in Delhi late on Wednesday evening. They looked stunning in red outfits.

Sidharth's special mehendi for wife Kiara

While Kiara looked gorgeous in a red traditional outfit, Sidharth complemented her in a matching kurta. However, what caught our attention was the mehendi on Sidharth's hand. In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kiara's initial, along with a heart, could be seen on Sidharth's palm. Take a look:

'Shaadi ki mithai' for photographers

Sidharth and Kiara were all smiles as they posed for shutterbugs. They even distributed 'shaadi ki mithai' to the photographers. Sidharth - Kiara's weddingSidharth and Kiara tied the knot on Tuesday afternoon. They will reportedly host two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi on Feb 12 and Feb 9, respectively.

'Chooda' ceremony

On Monday, the families reportedly conducted Kiara's chooda ceremony, which was followed by a mehendi-cum-sangeet ceremony. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Armaan Jain, Juhi Chawla, Aarti Shetty, Kajal Anand, Amritpal Singh Bindra and others, attended the grand wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.

