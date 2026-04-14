Sidharth Bhardwaj Reveals Rejecting GMR's ₹20 Lakh Offer To Speak In Favour Of Dog Relocation Amid Delhi Airport's Missing Dog Controversy - VIDEO

Former MTV Splitsvilla contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj recently revealed that he turned down an offer worth Rs 20 lakh from GMR Group, the company that operates Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. In a video shared online, Bhardwaj alleged that the company approached him to speak in favour of relocating community dogs from the airport premises.

However, the reality TV personality said he refused the proposal after learning about the recent controversy surrounding the disappearance of several dogs.

According to Bhardwaj, he initially agreed to the deal due to the large amount of money being offered. He admitted that Rs 20 lakh is a lot for him and that he had first said yes out of temptation. However, he later changed his mind when he came across reports related to the issue.

Recent reports from April 2026 have stated a controversy involving GMR at Delhi Airport, with activists accusing authorities of illegally removing community dogs from Terminals 1 and 3. Animal welfare groups have demanded answers about the alleged disappearance of several dogs and raised concerns about the relocation process.

Speaking in the video, Bhardwaj said he refused to participate in the podcast that the company wanted him to do once he learned about the situation. He added that as a dog lover, he could not support anything that might harm the animals.

The former reality show contestant also claimed that the company criticised him for speaking about the issue publicly and questioned his work ethics. Bhardwaj, however, maintained that he did not regret his decision.

In another video, he appealed to the company to investigate the matter and find the missing dogs, even offering to adopt them himself.

"This is my request. Like everyone else is doing, find out about the dogs. Where are they? And this is not optional. This is mandatory. Find out. Otherwise, consider me a doggy on that street. I will sit, sir. And I am very shameless," he said in the video.

Sharing the clip on social media, Bhardwaj also wrote a long caption stressing the importance of protecting community dogs.

"The soul purpose of this video is for Companies corporates and every delusional entity which may or may not be considering our community Dogs as voiceless to know and keep well within the 8 percent of their usable portion of human brain that we ate their Voice cause they are not heard they are felt !! and we are the lucky ones who are blessed with that gift and then fortunate enough to get a chance to convey and express it in or any form shape or language as er requirement of the situation 🙏🏻 To do the right by every community Dog is not optional it is mandatory (sic)."

Soon after he shared the video, several Instagram users came out in his support and praised him for declining the offer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the reality show, The 50.