Siddhant Chaturvedi overcame THIS phobia while shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi shot to fame with his turn as rapper MC Sher in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy. And now he is all set to show off his acting prowess as in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. In the sequel to the 2005 Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s laugh-riot, he plays the new Bunty and Sharvari, the new Babli; Saif Ali Khan replaces Abhishek in the movie.

The actor says the movie helped him overcome hydrophobia while filming the romantic track Luv Ju with Sharvari. “No one knows that I’m hydrophobic! Hence, when I was told that Luv Ju will have a sequence where Sharvari and I have to shoot underwater, I was terrified. But, my parents always say, to overcome fear, one needs to face it. And that's what I did!” the actor reveals.

Giving an insight into how the shoot went, Siddhant explains, “I took swimming lessons before the shoot, despite my fear of water. Slowly, I felt confident of pulling off the underwater sequence. Not only did I ace the sequence without feeling afraid, but I also lip-locked underwater! It’s a victory for me as I overcame my childhood fear.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19 and is directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:00 AM IST