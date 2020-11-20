Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak, to start shooting for her debut film

Bollywood star kids making acting debuts has become a trend of sorts over the years. It’s almost expected even, that as soon as the kid starts making a splash on social media, it’s because that kid has eyes set on the big screen. This time, not Bollywood, but we have television’s popular actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, making acting debut with the film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, which also stars and is co-produced by Vivek Oberio.

Said to be based on true events, the movie is touted as India’s first horror-thriller. Rosie, which is directed by Vishal Mishra, will be reportedly shot in Vasai and the set is being prepped for the filming keeping all Covid precautions in mind.

Confirming the news, director Vishal Mishra said, “Yes we will start shooting for 'Rosie' from mid December with Vivek Oberoi and Palak Tiwari. Another film, ITI, will go on floors by Febraury in Dharamshala, Himachal.

Adding to this, producer Prerna Arora said, “Keeping in mind the current situation we will be taking all the required precautions for the safety of our cast and crew. We are going to shoot on the outskirts of Mumbai and Maharashtra. Palak is working hard for her role for the past two months and we will introduce the remaining cast soon.”