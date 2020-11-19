Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee makes acting debut on actor's 45th birthday

While talking of single parents in Bollywood, it won't be fair to go without mentioning Sushmita Sen, who raised her children conquering all odds, much before the current lot woke up to single mom- and dadhoods.
The former Miss Universe celebrated her 45th birthday today.
The Bong beauty is a single mother to two beautiful daughters Renee and Alisah, adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively.
Now, Renee is following the footsteps of her mom, and decided to treat Sush with the trailer of her debut film ‘Suttabaazi’.
Suttabaazi is a fun filled story of a 19-year-old Diya, a clandestine smoker, stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. What ensues is a family drama on connection and reconciliation.
Directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.
‘Suttabaazi’ will release in December 2020.
Sen commenced her Bollywood career from Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dastak' in 1996. After that, she has been unstoppable, with back to back hits on screen like ‘Biwi No 1’, ‘Main Hoo Naa’, and ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’.
The actress, who was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film ‘Nirbaak’, made her acting comeback with a fierce avatar through the web series ‘Aarya’.
'Aarya' delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.
The Disney+ Hotstar Specials show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.
The show is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama "Penoza".
Sushmita now looks forward to the second season of the show.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)