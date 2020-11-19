Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee makes acting debut on actor's 45th birthday

While talking of single parents in Bollywood, it won't be fair to go without mentioning Sushmita Sen, who raised her children conquering all odds, much before the current lot woke up to single mom- and dadhoods.

The former Miss Universe celebrated her 45th birthday today.

The Bong beauty is a single mother to two beautiful daughters Renee and Alisah, adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively.

Now, Renee is following the footsteps of her mom, and decided to treat Sush with the trailer of her debut film ‘Suttabaazi’.

Suttabaazi is a fun filled story of a 19-year-old Diya, a clandestine smoker, stuck with her nagging parents in lockdown. What ensues is a family drama on connection and reconciliation.

Directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, Pankaj Rungta, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.

‘Suttabaazi’ will release in December 2020.