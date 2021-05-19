Shubhangi Atre, Deepshikha Nagpal and other celebs share how pandemic has altered their diet

The Covid-19 crisis has undoubtedly reminded us the importance of good health in our life, and it is the food which plays one of the key roles in achieving the same. From including protein in daily diet to relying on home-cooked meals, people’s eating habits have undergone a transformation amid the pandemic. Our celebrities, too, have been taking special care of their health in order to boost their immunity.

Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain! actor Shubhangi Atre, who recently recovered from Covid, has opened up about how her diet helped her heal from the deadly virus. “I was in constant touch with my doctor. I was eating fresh food and avoiding junk or packaged snacks. I have a sweet tooth and I was advised to eat fruits when I was craving for sugar; I was told to eat less spicy and oily food. I also made sure to keep myself hydrated all the time. Also, I ate a lot of green vegetables while battling Covid,” she said.

And not just eating well, but Shubhangi says there are some home remedies that helped her recover faster. “Kadha (a traditional Indian drink considered to be effective against cough and cold) is quite helpful. Even my family drinks an ayurvedic homemade kadha everyday,” she added, urging everyone to become extra cautious about their health as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country.

“The extreme surge in Covid cases across India has alarmed us all. In such a scenario, we are being extra cautious about health and nutrition. We all are flooded with health advices, diet plans, forwarded messages, and we have seen people following those guidelines. But what we often do not understand is that every human body reacts differently, so one must consult with an expert before taking up any diet plan,” Shubhangi said.