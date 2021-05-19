Shubhangi Atre, Deepshikha Nagpal and other celebs share how pandemic has altered their diet

The Covid-19 crisis has undoubtedly reminded us the importance of good health in our life, and it is the food which plays one of the key roles in achieving the same. From including protein in daily diet to relying on home-cooked meals, people’s eating habits have undergone a transformation amid the pandemic. Our celebrities, too, have been taking special care of their health in order to boost their immunity.
Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hain! actor Shubhangi Atre, who recently recovered from Covid, has opened up about how her diet helped her heal from the deadly virus. “I was in constant touch with my doctor. I was eating fresh food and avoiding junk or packaged snacks. I have a sweet tooth and I was advised to eat fruits when I was craving for sugar; I was told to eat less spicy and oily food. I also made sure to keep myself hydrated all the time. Also, I ate a lot of green vegetables while battling Covid,” she said.
And not just eating well, but Shubhangi says there are some home remedies that helped her recover faster. “Kadha (a traditional Indian drink considered to be effective against cough and cold) is quite helpful. Even my family drinks an ayurvedic homemade kadha everyday,” she added, urging everyone to become extra cautious about their health as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country.
“The extreme surge in Covid cases across India has alarmed us all. In such a scenario, we are being extra cautious about health and nutrition. We all are flooded with health advices, diet plans, forwarded messages, and we have seen people following those guidelines. But what we often do not understand is that every human body reacts differently, so one must consult with an expert before taking up any diet plan,” Shubhangi said.
Echoing similar sentiments, singer Asees Kaur, who is currently basking in the success of her latest song Galat, also stressed on the importance of kadha to ward off health problems. “I am eating foods that give my immunity a boost. I have started drinking homemade kadha, which includes pepper, ginger and cardamom...it really helps. Also, I do yoga or weight training; my workout mainly depends upon my mood! I enjoy working out, it keeps me sane in such stressful times,” Asees added.
Apart from incorporating home-cooked food, actor Deepshikha Nagpal has also included multivitamins into her diet. “Since last year I started taking multivitamins like Zincovit tablets. I prefer drinking hot water and adarak (ginger) kadha. Initially, the things I used to avoid, I have now started taking them to build my immunity like eating food items high in proteins, and carbs,” she shared.
The actor says she is also focussing on physical exercises to stay fit. “I do simple and quick exercises like going for a run, stretching. I believe one should push themselves to be fit and make your body move, don't be lazy and don't neglect your health. During the lockdown, I continued working out like going for a walk in my building compound. Since I love dancing, I started doing Zumba,” she added.
And, like Deepshikha, Ranju Ki Betiyaan actor Reena Kapoor’s dietary habits have also changed amid the pandemic. “I have always preferred home-cooked food over eating outside. Even when I am shooting, I carry my home-cooked meals. It is best to know what you are consuming, especially during times like these. I do yoga everyday, and it has been a part of my daily routine for a long time now. As far as building immunity against Covid is concerned, homeopathy has been my go-to guide from the beginning and continues to be so even today,” Reena informed.
While Shubhangi, Asees, Deepshikha and Reena might have made changes to diets amid the pandemic, it hasn’t altered singer Maninder Buttar’s eating habits much. “The pandemic didn’t actually change my diet habits because I was already a health-conscious person and I rarely eat outside food. To build immunity, I prefer green tea. Also, whenever I visit my home, I savour food made in desi ghee by mother,” he said.
