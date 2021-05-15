From Vijayendra Kumeria to Delnaaz Irani celebs talk about their favourite summer coolers

Vijayendra Kumeria
Favourite summer drink: I drink a lot of water throughout the day to keep myself hydrated. My day starts with coconut water and in the afternoon, if I am shooting in the sun, I make sure I have a glass of buttermilk.
Fondest childhood summer memory: While growing up, it was going to my grandparents’ place and spending time with them and as a kid, that was super fun.
Delnaaz Irani
Favourite summer drink: I prefer making my own summer drink at home — an energy drink with lemon, mint and rock salt. Mint leaves, cinnamon sticks, lime and cold water are the few things that keep me cool during the summers.
Fondest childhood summer memory: We would go for a vacation to a hill station with my parents.
Sidharrth Sipani
Favourite summer drink: Hydration is the key, so I drink plenty of water. Coconut water and watermelon juice are my two summer favourites. My go-to drink in summer is always the simple coconut water — it’s healthy and good for the skin. This is a common ritual during summers in most of the homes in India.
Fondest childhood summer memory: As soon as the weather started becoming unbearably hot, we used to board a train and go to our grandma’s place.
Priyamvada Kant
Favourite summer drink: Coconut water is what I swear by during the summers — it is a part of my daily diet. Also, watermelon is one of my favourite fruits; if I get it I prepare a simple watermelon drink. Take a fresh watermelon, wash and cut it in small pieces, churn it and put some rock salt and freeze it.
Fondest childhood summer memory: I remember asking my grandparents for money and running towards the ice gola or kulfi vendor to buy some yummy stuff — it was a sweet adventure for many of us.
Aarvika Gupta
Favourite summer drink: In Mumbai, it’s either hot or too hot. At the moment, the heat is still bearable, but soon it will be worse. Most importantly, we should keep ourselves hydrated and so drink as much water as you can. Apart from water, I also drink nimbu paani, lassi, chaas and cold coffee.
Fondest childhood summer memory: I would spend two weeks at a cousins’ home and that’s my fondest memory.
Nibedita Paal
Favourite summer drink: Coconut water is my go-to drink during summers – sometimes I have it twice a day. This also helps to hydrate our systems.
Fondest childhood summer memory: As the scorching sun didn’t allow us to step outside, we used to take our breaks at friend’s houses! From what I remember, Snakes and Ladders, cards and Ludo were the games we used to play during our summer vacations.
