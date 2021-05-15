From Vijayendra Kumeria to Delnaaz Irani celebs talk about their favourite summer coolers

Vijayendra Kumeria

Favourite summer drink: I drink a lot of water throughout the day to keep myself hydrated. My day starts with coconut water and in the afternoon, if I am shooting in the sun, I make sure I have a glass of buttermilk.

Fondest childhood summer memory: While growing up, it was going to my grandparents’ place and spending time with them and as a kid, that was super fun.

Delnaaz Irani