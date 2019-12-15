Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up the last schedule

The film is the second instalment of the hit film "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" and is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the upcoming movie, which was mainly shot in Varanasi, revolves around the issue of homosexuality. It also stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who earlier shared screen space with Ayushmann in the runaway hit "Badhaai Ho".