'Sh*t Outfit, Chapri Look': Bobby Deol Trolled For His Unconventional Fashion Choice (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was spotted at Mumbai airport before jetting off to an undisclosed location on Tuesday (July 23). However, his unusual and quirky outfit grabbed eyeballs and he was brutally trolled by netizens for his choice of clothes. Several pictures and videos of the Animal actor have surfaced on social media platforms.

While some users praised him for his fresh salt and pepper beard look, others mocked him for his fashion. In one of the videos, he is spotted stepping out of his car and posing for photographers.

The 55-year-old actor is seen sporting a ripped and distressed grey and black vest, which has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens. While Bobby was likely aiming for a casual, laid-back and comfy look, his fashion choice has been made fun of.

Reacting to the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, users trolled the actor's unconventional attire, with many expressing surprise at the state of his vest.

"Kurte ko faad kar coat bana diya hai," a user commented. "Garment from stone ages," read another comment.

A user wrote, "Took it off the mannequin before it's even halfway finished."

"Chhapri look lag raha hai," another comment read. "Trying desperately to copy Ranveer," another user wrote.

While some users called it a 'sh*t' outfit, a user commented, "Mere gali k kabade wale k kapde bilkul aise hi hote hai."

Despite the flurry of negative comments, several fans of the actor defended his style and lauded him for embracing a more unconventional look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby is basking in the success of Animal, which was released in December 2023. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. He next has a Tamil film, Kanguva, with Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead. Bobby will also feature in Hari Hara Veera Mallu and NBK109.