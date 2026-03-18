Shruthika Arjun SLAMS AIADMK Leader CV Shanmugam's 'Want Nayanthara' Comment: ‘Even Politicians Must Watch Their Words’ | FPJ EXCLUSIVE

actress Nayanthara (L), AIADMK leader C.V. Shanmugam (C) & Shrutika Arjun (R) |

A political controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK leader C.V. Shanmugam made a crass remark involving actress Nayanthara while targeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. During a public statement, C. V. Shanmugam, while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s “dream initiative,” made an inappropriate and personal remark involving actress Nayanthara. He said that if people are being encouraged to share their dreams, then what if he says he wants Nayanthara, or if someone else asks the Chief Minister to arrange their marriage with her - would that also be fulfilled?.

The comment was widely criticised for reducing Nayanthara to an object of desire and dragging her name unnecessarily into a political attack, which many found disrespectful and offensive. Netizens slammed the politician for his tone and intent, forcing him to later issue an apology.

Amid the backlash, actress and reality show 'The 50' contestant Shrutika Arjun weighed in on the controversy. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Shrutika, who has carved a niche for herself in the South Indian entertainment industry, strongly condemned the remark and supported the public’s reaction.

Calling out the remark and appreciating public outrage, Shruthika said, “It’s a very disgusting comment, and I feel the world is changing, especially here. I don’t know, I feel there’s a lot of change coming around. But there are such nasty comments still that’s happening here and there. So, thank you for bringing it up as an issue. I’m thanking every person out there who’s bringing this up as an issue. Because people made an issue out of this and brought this up, he had to apologise as well. So he had to. He had to apologise for what he has done. And if this question is not raised now, then when? So it’s wonderful that people are making an issue out of this.”

Shrutika further emphasised that accountability applies to everyone, regardless of their stature. “It is changing and we are progressing. It’s great to know that we are progressing. People know now, whoever you may be, you may be the biggest of politicians, you may be a huge influence, but if you are wrong, then you have to face this. And everyone is going to question you. So better be prepared for that.”

Shrutika also highlighted the responsibility that comes with influence and public platforms. “So now when they talk, they know what to talk and they should know what to say. When you’re given that position, when you’re given that freedom of speech, and then there are so many people looking up to you, you better know what to talk.”