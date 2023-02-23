Shriya Saran performs Kathak in Underworld Ka Kabzaa, gushes about choreographer Chinni Prakash

Actress Shriya Saran is all set to star in Anand Pandit's 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' alongside Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa.

The film has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs of late, thanks to its stellar star cast and a gripping teaser.

In the film, Shriya will be seen performing a Kathak number, for which she trained with none other than legendary choreographer Chinni Prakash.

Shriya gushes about Chinni Prakash

Shriya revealed that she is a trained Kathak dancer so it was comparatively easier for her to pick the steps and perform on the song 'Namaami Namaami' in the film.

She mentioned that it took two hours of practice and three days of shoot to wrap up the song.

"Chinni Prakesh sir is a legend. From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan everyone has that one signature move that has been choreographed by him. When I heard that Chinni sir will be choreographing me for Namaami Namaami, I was very excited and nervous at the same time to be under his guidance," she shared.

She went on to say, "But I am really happy that the audience loved my performance in the song. It felt like I’ve made my Guru proud."

About Underworld Ka Kabzaa

Produced by Anand Pandit, 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa' will reportedly revolve around the reign of one of the greatest mafias in the history of India, Arkeshwara.

Besides Shriya, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa, the film also stars Nawab Shah, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Murli Sharma, and others in key roles.

The pan-India film has been directed by R Chandru and is set to release on March 17, 2023.

