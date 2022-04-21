Shriya Pilgaonkar and Aasif Khan reveal why their pairing in 'Murder In Agonda' is special

Shriya Pilgaonkar and Aasif Khan's recently released series 'Murder In Agonda' is keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.

The show revolves around a murder that takes place in a well-known family in Goa. Siblings Sarla Salelkar (Shriya) and Sanket Salelkar (Aasif) are deeply involved in the investigation and trying hard to solve the mystery. The truth is about to be unravelled and Maya’s killer is set to be unmasked as the makers are all set to drop the finale on April 22.

Excited to find out the viewers’ feedback, both the actors are looking forward to the release. Meanwhile, they opened up about their experience of working on the show, especially playing siblings on-screen.

“The characters have their own emotional journey in the series. Sarla too has been dealing with much in her life and ends up spending time with her loving brother while trying to solve a case. This experience makes her realize a few things, and over time comes to terms with some realities of her own life. The bond that has been shown between Aasif and Sarla is sweet and I don’t think we have seen a brother-sister duo trying to solve a case before. I am looking forward to knowing the reactions of the viewers when they get to know what happens in the final episode”, said Shriya Pilgaonkar.

“Murder in Agonda showcases a different kind of bonding between Sanket and Sarla. It is very sweet and unique. We both had a lot of fun shooting this series together. Usually, murder mysteries are serious and intense, and Murder in Agonda has all that but it also provides you with fun and light moments. I am overwhelmed with the response that we have got around the show and very excited for the last episode to air as my fans are eagerly waiting to know who killed Maya,” said Aasif Khan.

Directed by Vikram Rai and starring popular actors like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Aasif Khan, Kubbra Sait and Lillete Dubey, 'Murder In Agonda' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:05 PM IST