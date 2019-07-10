Entertainment

Shreyas Talpade warns fans about wife's impersonator

By IANS

Shreyas Talpade has urged netizens not to get "duped" by a person who is misleading people on social media by using his wife's name.

Shreyas Talpade with wife Deepti Talpade
