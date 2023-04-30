Shreyas Talpade on Poshter Boyz 2: We have decided to shoot it only in Marathi as it has the potential of being a pan-India film

Shreyas Talpade | Pic: Instagram/shreyastalpade27

Shreyas Talpade recently visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai where he announced the start of the filming of Poshter Boyz 2. He is presenting the film, which is a sequel to the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz. Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi and Aniket Vishwasrao will once again reprise their roles. A 25-feet tall poster of the film was launched in Plaza Cinema in Dadar. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

So, you’ve been busy with launching Poshter Boyz 2. How does it feel?

I am into too many things. Production is always hectic, but very enjoyable. Because it is a wonderful creation, technically you are creating a baby. Right from story sitting, you need to pay attention to minutest details. It’s fantastic when the team sits together and we work on it and eventually everyone brings one piece together. Finally that piece is woven together and creates it into a film. I think it’s hectic but very enjoyable.

You chose an auspicious day to announce the film. Your comments?

I think every day is auspicious if you want to do something good. Poshter Boyz 2 is very close to our hearts. We were just waiting for the story and the script to come together. Then we narrated the one line to our characters who have come on board. These days, you have to make sure if your actors are available on the same dates if needed to share the same screen space. Luckily or unfortunately, everybody is busy.

Team of Poshter Boyz 2

Once you got their dates, all the actors have been dedicated to the project?

Yes, no sooner had we got the dates of every actor, we took the blessings of Ganpati Bappa and it was a lovely innovative idea to launch it at Plaza Cinema. Launching here was like a dream come true and then the entire 25-feet poster dropped down. It was an emotional moment as we launched it after nine years.

Do you visit Siddhivinayak Temple every Tuesday?

Not really, to be honest. I visited Siddhivinayak Temple after almost six years. It seems to be a very very long time.

Will you also make the sequel of Poshter Boyz in Hindi?

To be honest we have decided to shoot it only in Marathi. But yes it has the potential of being a pan-India film.

In 2017, you had directed Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the Hindi version titled Poster Boys. Your thoughts?

Those days, things were different. We first made it in Marathi and then later on made it in Hindi. Uss samay pan-India wala hisab kitab toh tha nahin. Since it had worked in Marathi, so many friends told me to make it in Hindi as well. So we rewrote it in Hindi. Then I directed and produced it.

You could have made it in Hindi first with Bobby and Sunny and then made it in Marathi. Did this idea cross your mind?

I always wanted to make it in Marathi first. That was there in my mind for a long time. Basically the guy who narrated the subject wanted it to be made in Marathi. It doesn’t matter in whatever language we make it in. Language is no barrier now. Especially the whole South and North films doing so well. Marathi films are also on the verge of globalisation and being pan-India.

Will we not see you even in a cameo role in Poshter Boyz 2?

I am presenting it. I will not be seen on-screen. Right now, nothing has come up. If something comes up for me as an actor, we will think about it.