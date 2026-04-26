Shraddha Kapoor Praises Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody's Work & Calls Him 'Talented', Sparks Relationship Buzz Again

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor sparked relationship buzz with her latest social media activity as she subtly praised rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody. Although the two have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they have frequently been spotted together, keeping speculation alive.

On Sunday (April 26), Shraddha took to her Instagram stories to applaud Rahul’s recent advertisement, which features Aneet Padda, known for her work in Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday.

Praising Aneet’s performance, Shraddha wrote, "Cuteness + best acting ka perfect mishran = @aneetpadda (sic)". She then went on to compliment Rahul, adding, "Aur cuteness se yaad aya, yeh writer-director kitna talented hain uff @modyrahulmody.(sic)".

Her post quickly caught attention, with fans reading it as yet another hint about their close bond.

Shraddha and Rahul's relationship rumours

Rumours about Shraddha and Rahul’s relationship first surfaced in early 2024, when the two were spotted leaving a dinner date together in Mumbai. Since then, they have been seen together on several occasions, including at the high-profile pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Last year in June, Shraddha further fuelled speculation when she shared a cosy selfie with Rahul on Instagram. In the picture, both dressed in white, she was seen holding his arm affectionately. The caption read, "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)." Around the same time, fans also noticed her wearing an “R” pendant, adding to the ongoing rumours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha has an exciting slate of projects lined up. She is set to headline Eetha, a biopic based on the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The actress will also return with the third instalment of her popular horror-comedy franchise Stree. Additionally, she is part of Nagin, a project backed by filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi.