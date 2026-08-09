Shraddha Kapoor May Choose Producer Credit Over Reported ₹20 Crore Fee For Ashneer Grover Biopic | Photos: Ashwini Sawant/Instagram

When need is a must, the devil drives. And it’s the devil who is driving most Bollywood actors at this point. Realising that they may have out-priced themselves, most A-listers know that in the current wishy-washy market scenario, they cannot demand what they ‘think’ is their full price. So, they are sensibly opting for backend deals with the producers. This means, a stake in the IPR (intellectual property rights).

Akshay Kumar is Bollywood’s new money-messiah

FPJ told you that Akshay Kumar reportedly took only ₹1.8 cr for his recent comedy, Welcome to the Jungle. At a WTTJ promotional event, when a journalist asked Akki whether this was true, the Bollywood superstar cheekily replied, “Why ₹1.8 cr? I’ve taken only ₹1, as my fee.” According to trade experts, Akshay who reportedly helped fully with organising finance for this project and also the sale of the ancillary rights—like OTT, satellite, audio and other rights, sensibly kept a 72 per cent stake. We heard that his home banner allegedly had another 8 per cent stake and the producer reportedly got 20 per cent. In other words, with WTTJ doing good numbers at the box office, Akshay got to top up his initial ₹1.8 cr fee, with an alleged fee, north of ₹35 cr. Considering he believed in the project from the start, he naturally got to take home the chunk of the profits.

Salman Khan’s reported ₹70 cr fee is being debated…

On this subject, the spokesperson on behalf of the makers of SVC 63 recently made a statement saying that “There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The figures being circulated are speculative. We do not discuss the commercial terms of our films, so we would request media outlets to verify such information with us before publishing.”

The coded message here is that “commercial terms” are not discussed. And, so the producers will not divulge anything beforehand. So, the truth will stay ambiguous.

However, the fact of the matter remains that today, whether it is Salman, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar, most A-listers, have started to settle for a ‘not-so-big’ remuneration at the start, plus a share in the IPR. Or what can also be termed as a backend fee.

Is Shraddha the latest to opt for a stake?

Shraddha Kapoor who is getting paid, a reported fee of something between ₹12-15 cr for Eetha, is also meant to reportedly receive ₹20 cr as her acting fee for her next. Online media reports suggest that her next will be a biopic on the Shark Tank India judge, Ashneer Grover. Shraddha is meant to play Ashneer’s screen-wife (Madhuri Jain Grover). This biopic is being written and directed by Shraddha’s alleged beau, entrepreneur-screenwriter, Rahul Mody. Now, we hear that instead of burdening the project with her ‘newly reported fee of ₹20 cr’, Shraddha may sensibly opt to be one of the producers of this film. In return she will get a stake in the IPR.

We sent a message to Shraddha asking for her version of this market-money-talk. However, we didn’t receive a reply from her till the time of going to press.