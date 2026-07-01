After Reportedly Getting ₹15 Crore For Eetha, Shraddha Kapoor Demands ₹20 Crore For Her Next Film?

FPJ Exclusive: Price-Wise, Shraddha On Par With Deepika! |

39-year-old Shraddha Kapoor has steadily been climbing to the top-slot in Bollywood. Producer Dinesh Vijan, who is backing Shraddha’s biopic, Eetha based on the life of Marathi Tamasha Legend, Vithabhai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, had told us, “watch out for her’’, a long time ago. The producer, who puts his money where his mouth is, felt Shraddha deserves a heroine-oriented film because she proved her mettle with mega-successes like Stree and Stree 2, both backed by his banner, Maddock Films. Vijan is alleged to have paid her Rs 15 cr for the August 28, release Eetha.

This price topic was brought up by one of Vijan’s horror-universe actors on a plane trip. Of course, a music baron, who was also on this trip, gawked and said, “Paying her a such big price is a huge gamble.’’ But Vijan, obviously knows what he is doing and today, the Eetha teaser has taken the world by storm.

Shraddha has now jumped to Rs 20 cr?

Post Eetha, Shraddha will play the lead in a film directed by her roumoured beau, writer Rahul Mody, reportedly based on one of the BharatPe founders, Ashneer Grover.

Earlier there were rumours of Aamir Khan joining her in this biopic. But, the latest twist is that Aamir is no longer in the running. Instead, there are rumours of Indian actor-model and presenter, Ravi Dubey, being in talks for this film.

Here comes the reported Rs 20 cr additional twist

Well the focus here is that this film proposal is currently waiting for its budget to be finalised. And, the makers are also waiting to announce which film studio will come on board. Point to be noted, is that in the proposed budget, it is alleged that there’s a Rs 20 cr ask as Shraddha’s remuneration. Shraddha is to play Grover’s wife, Madhuri Jain, who is a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist. And, also known as the joint director of HR at BharatPe.

If she gets 20 cr, Shraddha will be on par with Deepika Padukone, say sources

Frankly, when did Shraddha quietly climb up the money game? It is said that after Stree 2 (2024), the light-eyed actress was asked to do a dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Rumour has it that when the Hyderabad-based filmmakers heard her quotation which ran into double-digit crores, they quietly replaced her with Sreeleela in the Kiss Kiss Kissko item number. That is the first time when the film industry learnt about how Shraddha had started to outprice herself.

Coming back to the current time, well if Shraddha gets the alleged 20 cr price, she will be on par with Deepika in pricing.

On social media, Shraddha is bigger than all the Bollywood heroines

Point to be noted. In today’s scenario where a celebrity’s social media following is a measure of their success, Shraddha is the No.1 Indian actress. She has an Instagram following of 93.3 million, while Deepika has 78.5 million followers and Alia Bhatt has 85.5 million followers.

Till Eetha comes, Shraddha definitely has an edge in the popularity stakes.