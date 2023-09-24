Shraddha Kapoor Has Heard Chaleya From Jawan 33,000 Times And Is Still Counting

Chaleya from Jawan, the latest earworm that has left the nation grooving to its easy-going, breezy tunes, has found a massive fan in actress Shraddha Kapoor.

The pretty 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar' actress who doesn't shy away from sharing images or posts of what she does on Sundays, took to the gram to post a video of herself chilling with her beloved pet Shyloh over a hot cup of tea and the latest Arjit Singh-Shilpa Rao duet from the Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara-starrer.

The actress shared in her caption that she must have heard the song about 33,000 times and is still counting. The caption reads, "Okay, how many times did you listen??? Maine 33,000 and counting."

Check out the post below.

Chaleya continues to charm fans across the globe. Incidentally, the song became the most streamed song on Spotify with over 2 million streams recorded on a single day. It broke the record previously held by another Arijit Singh song Heeriye, co-sung by Jasleen Royal. On YouTube alone the song has been streamed over 75 million times and it is undoubtedly, the most popular song from Jawan's soundtrack. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Picturised on SRK and Nayanthara, the song has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Jawan released in theatres on September 7 and the film garnered positive reviews from fans and critics. In fact, it is being said that it is one of the best films of Shah Rukh.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureshi, Girija Oak Godbole, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan and Mukesh Chabbra. Sanjay Dutt and Viraj Ghelani also appear in cameos in the film.

Jawan became the first-ever Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club within three days of release.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)