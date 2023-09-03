 Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)

Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's birthday wish for her father Shakti Kapoor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
article-image
Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the most adorable birthday wish for her father Shakti Kapoor and gave it a spin of the actor's iconic style. Shraddha took to Instagram, where she posted a video to wish Shakti. In the fun video, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a fun banter while the smiles and laughter follow.

She further jotted down the caption while wishing her 'rockstar baapu'. "Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor" Shakti is mostly known for playing villainous and comical characters. In a career spanning over three decades, Kapoor has appeared in more than 700 films.

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor credits her dad Shakti Kapoor for the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey
article-image

Shraddha began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film 'Teen Patti', and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama 'Luv Ka The End'.

The actress then starred in 'Aashiqui 2', 'Haider', 'Ek Villain', 'ABCD 2' and 'Baaghi'. Following a series of poorly-received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror 'Stree' (2018), the action thriller 'Saaho' (2019), the comedy-drama 'Chhichhore' (2019), and the romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' (2023).

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in 'Stree 2', wherein she will be reprising her much-loved character from Stree.

Read Also
Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Stree Clocks 5 Years: 'It Holds Extremely Special Place In My...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)

Shraddha Kapoor Drops Adorable Birthday Wish For Her 'Rockstar Baapu' Shakti Kapoor (WATCH)

#AskSRK: 10 Best Answers By Shah Rukh Khan Ahead Of Jawan Release

#AskSRK: 10 Best Answers By Shah Rukh Khan Ahead Of Jawan Release

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Son AbRam's Favourite Song From Jawan: 'There's A Beautiful Lori'

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Son AbRam's Favourite Song From Jawan: 'There's A Beautiful Lori'

10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of All Time: From Gadar 2 To Pathaan

10 Highest-Grossing Indian Films Of All Time: From Gadar 2 To Pathaan

'Losers Taking Islam For Granted': Did Gauahar Khan Take A Dig At Rakhi Sawant Performing Umrah?

'Losers Taking Islam For Granted': Did Gauahar Khan Take A Dig At Rakhi Sawant Performing Umrah?