Showstopper Makers File Police Complaint Against Digangana Suryavanshi For Demanding ₹6 Crore In Akshay Kumar's Name

A police complaint has been filed against actress Digangana Suryavanshi for claiming actor Akshay Kumar's alleged involvement in her upcoming web series Showstopper. The show, also starring Rakesh Bedi, Zeenat Aman and Shweta Tiwari among others, has been embroiled in controversies ever since it was reported exclusively by The Free Press Journal that director Manish Harishankar is involved in a tax fraud and that he did not clear the dues of the artists as well as crew members.

Now, according to media reports Manish had filed a police complaint against Digangana alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust under IPC Section 420 and Section 406. As per the complaint, the actress falsely claimed that Akshay and his company will be the presenters of Showstopper. Reportedly, she also demanded Rs 6 crore in the actor's name.

Digangana has not reacted to the reports yet.

Not just that but Manish also issued a defamation notice to Rakesh Bedi and Digangana's designer Krishan Parmar for claiming that they have not received their dues as according to the director, their statements in the media have tarnished his reputation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rakesh Bedi had said, "It’s been one-and-a half or two years. I have not received my payment yet. I think the problem is that they have to finish a lot of work, clear all the dues of others then only they can release the series. Even I have a few other friends in the series, who have not received their payments."

On the other hand, Krishan had said, "I recently met one of the stylists who was working on the same project with me. In the show, he was styling Shweta Tiwari, and I was with other celebrities. Both of us did not receive our payments. Not even 50 per cent. I just got a hairline payment of Rs 25,000 out of the committed Rs 1,25,000. Apart from that, our luggage charges have also not been paid."

In 2022, it was announced that veteran actress Zeenat Aman will make her OTT debut with the web series Showstopper, directed by Manish Harishankar and backed by MH Films. However, for the past two years, there has been no update about the release of the show.

On May 29, The Free Press Journal reported that Manish landed himself in huge monetary trouble. The show has not been picked by any OTT platform for release yet, and its shooting isn’t complete yet.

However, in a interview, the director had stated that whatever has been said about the payments not being cleared are not true.