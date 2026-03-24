'Show Shuru Hone Se Pehle Decided tha...': The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Reveals Why Prince Narula Didn't Play Finale

The 50 Winner Shiv Thakare Reveals Prince Narula Not Going To Finale Was Pre-Decided |

The 50 winner's trophy was clinched by Shiv Thakare. The television personality, who is also known for winning Bigg Boss Marathi 2, spilled some tea about The 50 after his win. He revealed that even before the show began, it had been decided that Prince Narula would not play in the finale. But why? Let’s take a look at what Shiv had to say:

Shiv addressed the much-talked-about moment from The 50 where Prince gave his "ticket to finale" to him. Speaking about it, the winner told Times Now, "Show shuru hone se pehle hi decided tha ki Prince Narula finale meinn nahi khelenge." When asked the reason behind Prince pre-deciding to not play the finale, Shiv added, "Sab ka apna apna tareeka hota hai." He then explained that since he was present at that moment, he received the ticket to the finale. However, if someone else had been there, Prince would have handed the ticket to that person instead.

He further claimed to share a brotherhood with Prince. Talking about his journey to the finale and Prince fulfilling his promise, Shiv said, "Bohot shows mein zubaan se bohot kuch bola jata hai, lekin action mein dikhe toh badi baat hai."

There were several theories after Prince handed his ticket to the finale to Shiv. Many claimed that he feared not winning the show, as he might have had to compete against Rajat in the end. Shutting down all those theories, Shiv said that he does not fear anyone, as he is a reality TV personality.

Shiv also reflected on the rivalry between Prince and Rajat Dalal that was witnessed in The 50. The Bigg Boss fame stated that despite what was seen on the show, Rajat and Prince are good friends. He further added that both have genuine affection for each other and share a bond like brothers.

After winning The 50 and taking home the trophy, Shiv visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple. Uploading a photo with the trophy, Shiv wrote, "Shuruaat Bappa ke naam, aur jeet bhi unhi ke naam. Ganpati Bappa Morya." To this, Prince commented, "Love you."