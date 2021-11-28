Shocking! What is Amitabh Bachchan's connection with Harry Potter's Professor Dumbledore?

Ever since Brahmastra was announced, there has been a lot of secrecy surrounding the look and characters of its cast. However, a source close to the film has let the cat out of the bag for Amitabh Bachchan’s role in the Ayan Mukerji directorial venture. “Amitabh’s character is a lot like that of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series and a bit like the Gandalf character in the Lord Of the Rings series as well,” a source reveals.

Well, this won’t be the first time Big B’s role will be ‘inspired’ from an iconic international character. Remember Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Thugs of Hindostan? Both films coincidentally were from the same production house and didn't quite get the cash registers ringing. Didn’t Big B’s look remind cinegoers of a certain Captain Jack Sparrow? As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Revealed: The reason why Rani Mukerji is not on social media

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 12:02 AM IST