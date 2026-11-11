Shivangi Joshi Talks About New-Age Relationships Months After Reported Split With Kushal Tandon: 'It’s Easy To Give Up On Love Today' | FPJ Exclusive | File photo

Shivangi Joshi, who has often been in the news for her personal life as well as her professional projects, recently opened up about her perspective on love and modern-day relationships. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actress shared how she feels people today are increasingly unwilling to put in the effort to make relationships work. According to her, the tendency to walk away when things get difficult has become far more common.

Shivangi’s comments come months after her reported separation from actor Kushal Tandon. The two reportedly fell in love while working together on the television show 'Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Kaa' and were among television’s much-loved rumoured couples. While the duo initially kept their relationship largely private, Kushal confirmed in October 2024 that he was in love. In June 2025, he took to Instagram Stories to announce that they were no longer together, revealing that they had parted ways five months earlier. He later deleted the post. Neither actor has publicly shared details about the reasons behind their separation.

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Now, Shivangi has spoken about how she views relationships today and said that people have become increasingly temperamental and tend to give up rather quickly instead of making an effort to work things out. The actress said, “These days, I feel people don’t want to make an effort. I think people today live too much in the moment and have also become extremely temperamental. So, the moment they feel something isn’t working out, their reaction is, ‘Okay, let’s just part ways.’”

She further spoke about how, while prioritising oneself is important, the growing tendency to give up on relationships too easily is something she doesn’t particularly agree with. Shivangi added, “People have become more focused on themselves and on their own needs. And I do believe that one should think about oneself too but these days, leaving has become very easy for people. That is one thing I don’t think is good.”