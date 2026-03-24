Shiv Thakare BREAKS SILENCE On Mr. Faisu's Fans Slamming His 'The 50' Win: My Fans Did The Same When MC Stan Won Bigg Boss 16 | FPJ Exclusive

Reality TV star Shiv Thakare recently lifted the trophy of the reality show 'The 50', defeating popular influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, in the finale. However, soon after the result was announced, a section of viewers and fans began calling Shiv an “undeserving winner,” claiming that Mr. Faisu played a stronger game and should have won the show.

Reacting to the criticism, Shiv addressed the debate in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal. The reality TV star said he understands why Faisu’s fans feel disappointed and even praised his competitor for playing the game with dignity.

Shiv Thakare praised Mr Faisu and explained why such reactions are common after reality show finales. “In every interview, everywhere - whether on camera or off camera - I always say that I really like that guy. As a human being, he is very sweet. As a player, he is very good. He played the game with dignity. There were certain things that others did in the name of the game, but he did not do those things. But after every victory, history has shown that this happens. If you watch Bigg Boss, people always say such things about the winner. Even when Siddharth Shukla won, Asim Riaz's fans called it unfair. Some people questioned it. There are usually two strong players whose fans follow them strongly. Then the fans of one side will obviously say that the other person didn’t deserve it. This is a very small and obvious thing, so I’m taking it in that spirit. If there are people supporting Faisu, they will say this because their hero did not win. But we all know he is a very good player. If someone wins a match, people from his side will support him, and others will support their favourite. This will keep happening because no winner can make everyone happy. Today I feel proud because my fans are proud, but I also understand the perspective of others - they are right in their own place.”

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Shiv says he has experienced both sides of the debate, recalling the time when fans called MC Stan’s Bigg Boss 16 win undeserving. “If someone else wins, fans will obviously feel bad. I have also been on the other side of this. During Bigg Boss, when MC Stan won, the same thing happened with my fans. He is my friend, my brother. Even then, I couldn’t tolerate people saying things against him. People were speaking from both sides. I feel God has given me the chance to experience both situations. So I stay very calm about it now. I know why people say these things, and I understand why they react this way.”