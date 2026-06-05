Shilpa Shinde's Fake Harassment Case: AICWA Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Order Probe; 'Strict Action Should Be Taken' |

Television actress Shilpa Shinde's confession about filing a fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli has sparked a debate within the entertainment industry. Amid the ongoing controversy, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a statement urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter. The association stressed that "Strict action should be taken in accordance with the law."

AICWA stated that Shilpa's admission on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast regarding the sexual harassment allegations she had levelled against Sanjay Kohli is a "matter of concern." Condemning the act of making false allegations, the association wrote, "Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual’s image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

The association further claimed that false allegations can undermine the credibility of genuine victims. Expressing concern over such incidents, AICWA stated that they may lead people to question even legitimate complaints, making it more difficult for actual survivors to seek justice. However, the association also emphasised that not all women make false allegations.

Addressing women who have genuinely faced harassment in the industry, AICWA wrote, "Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect, and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims."

AICWA then urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis to intervene and ensure a "fair and thorough examination of this matter." The association further stated, "If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice."

The statement concluded with AICWA asserting, "Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately."

The controversy stems from allegations Shilpa Shinde made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli in 2017 after her exit from the show. At the time, the actress accused Kohli of sexual harassment and claimed he had behaved inappropriately with her. However, years later, during Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa admitted that she had exaggerated certain claims and that the case was filed out of anger amid her dispute with the show's makers.