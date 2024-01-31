Shilpa Shetty Honoured With Champions Of Change Award 2023: 'Immensely Grateful' |

It's a moment of pride for actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she was honoured with the Champions of Change Award on Tuesday in Maharashtra. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa, who is over the moon, shared this exciting news with her fans and posed with her award. Shilpa received a special award from Justice K.G Balakrishnan and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra in Maharashtra.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Immensely grateful and honoured to be awarded the 'Champions of Change 2023' award by Hon'ble Justice K.G. Balakrishnan and Hon'ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra ji in Maharashtra. As a #ProudIndian, I take immense pride in my work and feel humbled that I can play catalyst in a small, positive way through entertainment or awareness for one's health & wellness. Thank you for the acknowledgment, Nandan Jha (@nandan5664) ji. It's all this love and appreciation that motivates me to do better. This one's for my audiences. With gratitude."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry members congratulated the actor.

Shilpa looked ethereal in the green saree with embroidery detailing on it. She paired it with a golden cut-sleeve blouse.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and a green round bindi. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Champions of Change is an Indian award for promoting Gandhian values, community service and social development. It was founded in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

The series is streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

She will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.