Shibani Dandekar Recalls Being Called 'Gold Digger' For Marrying Farhan Akhtar: 'Not Going To Cry...' (VIDEO) | Photo Via:s Rhea Chakraborty podcast

Shibani Dandekar, who is married to Farhan Akhtar, recently opened up about the trolling she faced after their marriage. Coming from a Hindu family while Akhtar is Muslim, she revealed that some people even claimed she was a nobody before marrying him. Recalling her experience with trolls, Shibani said that when she started dating Farhan, people would say these two things to her: 'love jihad and gold digger.

"What am I supposed to do with that? I am not going to cry myself to bed because people are saying these things. I am not a gold digger, and the truth of the matter is that he does come from a Muslim home, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married, and we are very happy with our marriage. That’s the reality of our situation. So, people can say whatever they want about us, it is what it is," said Dandekar on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2.

Shibani further added that she got comments like, 'Who is she?’ and, ‘Who was she before marrying Farhan Akhtar?'

"I am going to sit and read that comment and think, ‘S**t, have I done anything with my life? Was I anybody before I married him?’ or do I know I lived a whole 39 years before I met him. Am I going to believe some random person or am I going to believe my own journey?" she added.

Shibani talked about the importance of distinguishing between truth and hurtful remarks meant to make them feel weak. "Being able to understand and decipher that is very important," she added.

Shibani noted that if she wished she could easily get on her phone and post 15 nasty comments on random people for no reason, it depends on individuals to reflect on why people behave a certain way.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot in February 2022 after dating for more than three years.