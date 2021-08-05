'Sherni', 'Ludo' and 'Soorarai Pottru' lead nominations for IFFM Awards 2021

Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni", Anurag Basu-directed "Ludo" and Suriya-starrer "Soorarai Pottru" are among the movies that will vie for the top film awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2021.

Following the success of last year's digital format, the 12th edition of the IFFM will take place both physically and virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in the wake of the current Australian border lockdown, the award ceremony will be hosted virtually.

The nominations for the festival's annual awards ceremony were unveiled on Thursday.

In the best film category, the three films are joined by Malayalam feature "Kayattam (A'hr)", "Lootcase" and Bengali feature "Tasher Ghawr".