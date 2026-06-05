Shelter OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Jason Statham's Film

Shelter OTT Release Date |

Shelter is an action thriller film starring Jason Statham in the lead role. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Shelter premiered at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London on January 20, 2026, and was released in theatres on January 30, 2026. The film received mixed reviews from critics and grossed $53.1 million against a $50 million production budget. Keep on reading to know about the plot, streaming details, and more about the film.

Shelter: OTT streaming details

The crime thriller film is set to be released on Lionsgate PLAY, starting from June 12, 2026. It will be available to watch in English and Occitan. The film is based on themes of redemption, isolation, and the formation of a found family. The film also explores themes of man against the system, justice vs. blind obedience, and Isolation and Exile. Shelter is written by Ward Parry.

What is Shelter all about?

Shelter follows Michael Mason (Jason Statham), a retired government assassin living a quiet, secluded life on a remote Scottish island. His routine is disrupted when a violent storm strands a local girl, Jessie Kelly (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), and he is compelled to protect her. Their heroic actions inadvertently trigger a government tracking system, forcing the unlikely pair to flee across Britain while facing corrupt intelligence operatives determined to capture them.

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Shelter: Cast and characters

The film features Jason Statham as Michael Mason, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Jessie Kelly, Naomi Ackie as Roberta Frost, Bill Nighy as Stephen Manafort, Céline Buckens as Maddison, Anna Crilly as Haneron, Anna Crilly as Haneron, Michael Shaeffer as Jessie's uncle, Tom Wu as Kamal Shah, Naomi Ackie as Roberta Frost, Daniel Mays as Arthur Booth, and Bryan Vigier as James Workman, among others.