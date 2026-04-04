Apex OTT Release Date: Everything To Know About Survival Thriller Film

Apex OTT Release Date |

Apex is an upcoming survival thriller that has been generating buzz among fans of high-stakes action and intense storytelling. The survival action thriller film is directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins. The film's visual effects were supervised by Enrik Pavdeja and produced by Gavin Round, with contributions from Framestore (who previously collaborated with Kormákur on Beast and Everest).

When and where to watch Apex?

Apex is set to be released on Netflix, starting from April 24, 2026. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton star in APEX. Premiering April 24. A grieving woman seeks solace in the wilderness, only to find herself ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a serial killer."

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Apex plot

The film revolves around a young woman named Sasha, a rock climber who decides to go into the wilderness in the hope of finding solace. Unaware of what's coming, she takes time off from her work and goes into the dense forest without even informing anyone. Her life turns upside down when she discovers a hunter who seeks to hunt her. What happens when she is ensnared in a deadly game of cat and mouse? Will she be able to protect herself?

Cast and powerhouse behind the film

Apart from Charlize Theron as Sasha, the film also features Eric Bana and Taron Egerton in prominent roles. The film is produced by Ian Bryce, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, Baltasar Kormákur, and AJ Dix under the banner of Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, Denver and Delilah Productions, and RVK Studios.