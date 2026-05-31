Shekhar Kapur Says IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Have Been Cast In New Masoom: 'If He Wasn't A Sensational Cricketer...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's remarkable rise in Indian cricket has earned him admirers far beyond the sporting world. The latest name to join that list is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who recently revealed that the teenage batting sensation has the kind of presence that could have landed him a role in one of his films.

The veteran director took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday and shared a photo of the Rajasthan Royals star, making a comment that caught the attention of both cricket and cinema fans.

"If Sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film," he wrote.

If sooryavanshi wasn’t such a sensational cricketer.. I could have cast him in Masoom the film z.. pic.twitter.com/p8vaLzq1e2 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 31, 2026

The post soon went viral, with many interpreting it as a compliment to Vaibhav's innocence, charm and natural screen appeal.

Shekhar Kapur's New Masoom

Kapur is currently preparing for Masoom: The New Generation, a modern reimagining of his acclaimed 1983 classic Masoom.

The upcoming film is expected to explore themes such as family, identity, migration and love while preserving the emotional essence of the original story. Reports suggest that the cast includes Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen and Kaveri Kapur.

The project is presently in the pre-production stage and is expected to begin filming later this year.

A Dream Run In The IPL

Vaibhav has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket over the last two seasons. The left-handed batter from Bihar first grabbed national attention during IPL 2025 when he became the youngest player to score a century in the tournament's history.

Representing Rajasthan Royals, he smashed 101 runs off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans and reached his hundred in only 35 deliveries. The knock became the fastest IPL century by an Indian batter and the second-fastest overall in the league.

He also recorded the fastest fifty of IPL 2025, reaching the milestone in just 17 balls. During his debut season, he amassed 252 runs in seven innings at a strike rate exceeding 200.

The youngster took things a step further in IPL 2026. He finished among the tournament's highest run-scorers with 776 runs at a strike rate of more than 237. His campaign featured a century, several half-centuries and a record 72 sixes.

Among his standout performances were a blistering 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad and a 97 off just 29 deliveries in the Eliminator. His fearless batting played a key role in Rajasthan Royals' journey to the playoffs, although the team eventually bowed out of the competition.