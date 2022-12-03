Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan reveals, 'Freddy is by far my darkest role'

Kartik Aaryan | Pic: Instagram/kartikaaryan

Hindi movie star Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the accolades he’s been receiving for his latest film Freddy. The thriller, which also stars Alaya F, has received acclaim from both critics and viewers. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial venture released on a digital platform on December 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How important was it for you to choose a film like Freddy?

I am in a happy space as of now where I can play characters like Freddy. Playing something like this isn’t easy but I did Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shehzada is coming. I wanted to work with all these directors. A lot of actors crave to do such roles like Freddy. It also fuels me as an actor.

How do you manage to do different films for OTT and theatres?

I am trying to balance my films when they come to OTT or when they are releasing theatrically. That’s the way I see it going forward. In fact, I get good feedback on the balance I keep. OTT is a great platform where you can be true to a film. I am choosing wisely and being brave and risky at the same time.

Can we say that you know the audience behaviour post pandemic?

I chose Freddy for OTT for a reason. I prepared for it a lot. I got into method acting for this role since he is a person, who lives a monotonous life so I had to put on weight for it to justify the character. The trick is how I play Freddy for the evolved set of audiences and how I play a larger than life role in my upcoming film Shehzada for the massy audiences.

Go on…

Freddy is a loner so I tried to be a loner as a part of character preparation. He is not a bad guy. But how he becomes different from a good guy is the whole point. So, the character is in a little dark zone. Maybe he is not okay with the rejections he faced.

Do you feel Freddy is by far your most challenging role?

I don’t see it as a dark role but of course it goes to that level and yes, by far this is my darkest role. By the end of it, people will be shocked and surprised but the film starts off as a slice of life film. However, it changes slowly and gradually. It is true to the genre.