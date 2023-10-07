Shefali Shah Reveals Facing Street Harassment: ‘I Was Coming Back From School…’ |

Actor Shefali Shah who garnered fame by essaying the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix series Delhi Crime was present at the recently held L’Oréal Paris event which highlighted the issue of street harassment. Shefali revealed in an interview how she also faced it at a very young age.

She told News18, “I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn’t do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that’s not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it.”

Shefali is currently experiencing sheer elation after securing a nomination at the esteemed International Emmy Awards 2023, specifically in the category of Best Performance by an Actress for her role in Delhi Crime Season 2. "I am filled with excitement, completely overjoyed, and I feel like I'm on cloud nine. This recognition means a great deal to me, and I'm still trying to grasp the enormity of it," she shared with ANI.

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, the series also featured Rajesh Tilang and Rasika Duggal in prominent roles. Produced by a collaboration between SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime Season 2' drew its inspiration from real-life events. The initial season of the show revolved around the Delhi Police's relentless pursuit of justice in the wake of the notorious 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Notably, it made history as the first Indian web series to clinch an International Emmy Award.

Shefali is renowned for her ability to portray a wide range of roles and characters with remarkable skill. Her captivating on-screen presence and exceptional performances have left audiences spellbound in productions such as Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Doctor G, among others.

