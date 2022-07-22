Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal's 'Delhi Crime' Season 2 to release on August 26 - watch teaser

The second season of Shefali Shah and Rasika Duggal's much-awaited web series 'Delhi Crime' is all set to release on Netflix on August 26.

On Friday, the makers shared an intriguing teaser of the series and announced its release date.

Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), season 2 of 'Delhi Crime' delves into another challenging investigation.

It will be interesting to see whether Vartika and her trusted team will be able to maintain the law and order in the city by bringing the criminals to task.

This season will see Vartika and her team maneuver through complex situations both personally and professionally as a heinous crime takes center stage.

Along with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their powerful roles.