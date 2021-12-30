Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari's 'Human' trailer sparks debate; Google stops ad campaign - here's why

The trailer of Shefali Shah’s upcoming web series ‘Human’, which was released recently on Disney+ Hotstar, has been receiving huge appreciation from the audience, fraternity and critics alike.

The makers have attempted an unexplored subject that revolves around the world of human medical trials.

The trailer, featuring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe among others, became the talk of the town and an eye-opener of sorts for the layman, having the utmost faith and belief in the medical profession with a dark side to it.

It unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people, which has come as surprise to many.

Such has been the impact of the digital show that even Google has stopped the advertising campaign suggesting that its subject is too sensitive. No wonder, the show has started conversation among the viewers on social media and started a debate on the representation of the medical world.

The fictional series enunciates the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed.

Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science, ‘Human’ brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders.

Directed by Vipul Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh, and Ishani Banerjee. It is produced by Vipul Shah and will release on January 14, 2022.

