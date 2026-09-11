 'Sheer Ignorance, Unfair': Netizens Question Wamiqa Gabbi's Omission After DC Producer Gifts ₹1.5 Crore Cars To Actor, Director And Composer
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HomeEntertainment'Sheer Ignorance, Unfair': Netizens Question Wamiqa Gabbi's Omission After DC Producer Gifts ₹1.5 Crore Cars To Actor, Director And Composer

'Sheer Ignorance, Unfair': Netizens Question Wamiqa Gabbi's Omission After DC Producer Gifts ₹1.5 Crore Cars To Actor, Director And Composer

Kalanithi Maran’s reported BMW gifts following DC’s successful theatrical run have sparked criticism over Wamiqa Gabbi’s apparent omission. Fans argued that the actress was integral to the film’s success.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
'Sheer Ignorance, Unfair': Netizens Question Wamiqa Gabbi's Omission After DC Producer Gifts ₹1.5 Crore Cars To Actor, Director And Composer
DC Producer Gifts BMWs To Team, Wamiqa Gabbi's Omission Sparks Row | Photo Via X

DC producer Kalanithi Maran has gifted brand new BMW cars worth around Rs 1.5 crore to director Arun Matheswaran, actor Lokesh Kanagaraj and composer Anirudh Ravichander following the film’s successful box-office run. However, the gesture has sparked a debate online, with several netizens questioning the omission of female lead Wamiqa Gabbi.

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Netizens React

Netizens took to social media to point out that Wamiqa played a significant role in the film and argued that the success should be celebrated as a collective achievement. Many questioned why she was not included among those receiving the luxury gifts.

One user wrote, “Why not Wamiqa????? She is soul in the movie.”

Another called the decision an example of “male hypocrisy” and argued that Wamiqa’s character, Chandra, was an important part of the film, writing, “Chandra deserves too. Ithena da pithalatam the third dragon was Chandra.”

A third user highlighted Wamiqa’s popularity with audiences, saying, “Half the cheers in movie theatres was for Wamiqa and u left her.. it was a collective win not this trio alone.”

Another comment described the omission as “sheer ignorance” and questioned the decision, writing, “Cars can come and go anyway but the sheer ignorance towards Wamiqa, is troubling.”

Several others echoed the sentiment, with comments including, “Where is the car for Wamiqa Gabbi?” and “That’s not fair she also deserves a BMW she is the soul of movie as well.”

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One fan went a step further, writing, “Why not for Wamiqa? She deserves it the most along with Anirudh.”

Another user criticised what they saw as a recurring pattern in the industry, commenting, “Always nothing for the heroine. Try doing a movie without them!”

As of now, Wamiqa has not reacted.

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